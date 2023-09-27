Longtime Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will suit up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks after a three-team deal.
The Blazers will acquire Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Phoenix Suns will acquire Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.
The trade puts an end to months of speculation and rumors about a potential landing spot. Lillard has spent his entire 11-year NBA career with Portland, earning seven All-Star and All-NBA appearances. He formally requested a trade in early July.
Athletes reacted to the blockbuster move on social media, including Lillard himself:
From the source
The casuals won't be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be ... and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 27, 2023
Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️
Former teammates
CJ McCollum, who played with Lillard from 2013-21, reacted to the Suns acquiring two of his former teammates.
Suns got nas and nurk with a shooter Sheesh— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 27, 2023
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, who played with Lillard from 2021-22, comments about the Bucks-Knicks matchup on Christmas Day.
Christmas at my house @Dame_Lillard— Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 27, 2023
Evan Turner, who played with Lillard from 2016-19, wondered about the potential of Lillard and Giannis together.
This is type crazy— Evan Turner (@thekidet) September 27, 2023
The potential dominance 🤯 https://t.co/1VjzsIhqus
Maurice Harkless, who played with Lillard from 2015-19, was left speechless.
— Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) September 27, 2023
Miami Heat players chime in
Heat guard Tyler Herro -- whose name was circulating in potential trade scenarios involving Lillard -- reacted to Miami star Jimmy Butler's social media post.
What he said https://t.co/S6Diyx8s5z— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 27, 2023
Heat guard Josh Richardson, who previously wore No. 0 in Miami, Lillard's jersey number, comments on potentially getting his number back.
Well... i think we all know what my number will be now lol— Josuélito (@J_Rich1) September 27, 2023
Others around the sports world
Daaaaaaaaamn!!!!!!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 27, 2023
NBA fans can you imagine the Lilliard and Giannis pick and roll?? They'll be unstoppable!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 27, 2023
Losing Jrue is Big. That's all imma say— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 27, 2023
Dame wanted to go to Miami and they sent this man to Milwaukee. Gonna be fun to watch with Giannis but that's dirty work by Portland.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 27, 2023
DAME AND GIANNIS. OMG.— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) September 27, 2023
Giannis(1 month ago): "I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page... and if I don't feel that, I'm not signing"— LAMAR ODOM (@LamarOdom) September 27, 2023
Milwaukee's front office today: pic.twitter.com/m3E4pmijDS