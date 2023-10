Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko is out indefinitely due to respiratory issues.

The team announced Monday that he will not participate in training camp in Vancouver.

Koloko, 23, was Toronto's second-round draft pick (33rd overall) in 2022 out of Arizona.

The 7-foot-1 center averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 58 games (19 starts) as a rookie.

The Raptors said Koloko's condition will be updated as appropriate.