San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, agents Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda and Mitch Nathan of CAA Sports told ESPN on Monday.

Vassell lands his rookie-scale contract extension as part of the 2020 NBA draft class and solidifies himself as one of the Spurs' cornerstone young players.

The 23-year-old is the sixth player in his draft class to agree to an extension, including Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Detroit's Isaiah Stewart and Memphis' Desmond Bane.

Vassell was the 11th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Florida State, and was experiencing a breakout third NBA season until a January knee injury sidelined him for two months.

He has increased his scoring average by over six points in each of his three NBA seasons, going from 5.5 points to 12.3 in 2021-22 and finishing at 18.5 points last season.

Vassell grew with his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, too. Per Second Spectrum tracking, Vassell ranked in the top-15 in catch-and-shoot 3-point field goal percentage among 170 players to attempt 150 of those shots.