The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will play two preseason games in Abu Dhabi on Thursday and Saturday in the second year of the NBA's multiyear partnership with the city. The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks faced off in the inaugural edition last season.

The games will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as part of the NBA's efforts to globalize basketball.

"Our collaboration with [Department of Culture and Tourism] Abu Dhabi continues to support the NBA's goal of introducing basketball and its values to young boys and girls in the UAE and globally, and that will be the case once again through these games and the surrounding activities," Ralph Rivera, the managing director of NBA Middle East and Europe, said in May.

From riding camels to posing in front of the Grand Mosque, the Mavericks and Timberwolves have done plenty of sightseeing in the days leading up to the games.

The Mavericks played Xbox in the desert. Anthony Edwards taught kids how to play defense. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden McDaniels even held an owl.

Here are the off-court activities from both teams leading up to the preseason doubleheader:

Riding camels

ladies and gentlemen,



Rudy Gobert on a camel. pic.twitter.com/zro8hxzrUZ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 4, 2023

when in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/nXmOvxu8jz — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 4, 2023

2+ minutes of us being fascinated by camels 🐫 Enjoy.



#MFFL pic.twitter.com/T9n30FvemW — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) October 3, 2023

Chilling in the desert

Working with the community

Coach Ant teaching defense at the @jrnba Clinic in Abu Dhabi! pic.twitter.com/XMePKgTryY — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2023