Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift fans will travel to U.S. Bank Stadium as the tight end's team takes on the Minnesota Vikings with Week 5 underway in the NFL. Kelce's name has been in the news more than ever amid rumors that he and the pop superstar are dating. Now that conversation has shifted to the NBA.

Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason, both Westlake, Ohio, natives and University of Cincinnati alums, will be the center of attention as the Cleveland Cavaliers host Kelce Brothers Bobblehead Night on March 5 against the Boston Celtics.

During the Cavs' media day, Kids Club Jr. reporters sat down with All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland and guard Caris LeVert and asked them the question on the minds of many: "Did Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map?"

"Travis Kelce is a two-time champion, three-time Pro Bowler, but he's definitely boosting his followers and jersey sales for sure," Mitchell responded to the youth reporters. "She's definitely doing that."

Said Garland: "No, she did not put Travis Kelce on the map. He was a great football player before she was even thought about being in the picture, you know. ... But [he] did a great job with them."

A giggling LeVert had to grab the mic from a young reporter's hand to give his answer: "I'm a Chiefs fan so I'm going to say no, but she definitely had made him more popular."

The singer appeared in the Kelce suite next to Kelce's mother, Donna, at the Chiefs' Week 3 matchup as they defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Kelce's jersey sales skyrocketed 400% in the wake of Swift's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, and he gained over 860,000 Instagram followers in the final week of September, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.