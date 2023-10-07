Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen sustained a left ankle bone bruise in practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Per the Cavaliers, Allen will begin a period of treatment and rehabilitation after an MRI at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury on Friday.

Cleveland opens its season on the road against Allen's former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Oct. 25 -- approximately 2 1/2 weeks away.

Allen, 25, averaged 14.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in 68 games (all starts) last season.

An All-Star in 2021-22, Allen has contributed 12.0 points and 8.9 boards in 409 career games (344 starts) with the Nets (2017-20) and Cavaliers.