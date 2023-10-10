Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren trade buckets as they make their preseason debuts for the Spurs and Thunder, respectively. (2:06)

Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren go at it in their preseason debuts (2:06)

After his first preseason game, Victor Wembanyama is already forming rivalries in the NBA.

The San Antonio Spurs center had 20 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes in a 122-121 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wembanyama faced off against the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren. Holmgren, who missed last season with a Lisfranc fracture, held his own, dropping 21 points and nine rebounds in 16 minutes.

Wembanyama and Holmgren went at each other throughout the night, but one instance stood out among the others.

Early in the first quarter, Wembanyama barreled through Holmgren for an and-one, flexing his muscles as Holmgren was on the floor.

Holmgren caught the video on social media and offered a swift response.

The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho https://t.co/Oaz7Mz8f57 — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) October 10, 2023

Wembanyama and Holmgren will face off next on Nov. 14 in Oklahoma City.