Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight is scheduled to undergo surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee on Wednesday.

Bouknight suffered the injury during an Oct. 5 practice, according to the team. He will be reevaluated in four weeks.

The No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft, Bouknight has appeared in just 65 games through his first two seasons in the league. He's averaging 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 12.6 minutes per game for his career.