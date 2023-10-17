Malika Andrews details the Houston Rockets' trade of Kevin Porter Jr. to the Thunder, who will immediately waive the guard. (0:26)

Kevin Porter Jr.'s ex-girlfriend said the former Houston Rockets guard "didn't hit me" during an alleged fight at a New York City hotel last month that led to Porter's arrest.

"He never balled his fists up and hit me," Kysre Gondrezick, a former WNBA player, told the New York Post on Tuesday. "And he definitely didn't punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don't have any injuries to support that."

Porter was arrested after the alleged attack and initially charged with multiple felonies, including assault and strangulation. However, Manhattan prosecutors dropped one of the assault charges Monday after acknowledging Porter did not fracture Gondrezick's neck vertebrae during the incident.

Porter still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

A police spokesperson said shortly after the alleged attack that officers were informed Gondrezick "sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck." She was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Gondrezick said prosecutors didn't wait to interview her before releasing details of her injuries.

"It happened very fast, not to the degree of what was reported," she told the Post. "And it was an argument that occurred in the room for not even 10 seconds."

Porter is in the process of being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who will immediately waive him, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.