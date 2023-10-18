Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden did not show up for practice Wednesday, sources told ESPN.

Harden, who has sought a trade away from the franchise since picking up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season, had been expected to participate in practice Wednesday ahead of potentially playing for the first time this preseason in Friday's preseason finale in Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks.

Sources told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that after attending a meeting with the team in New York Sunday, Harden has been in Houston for the past few days, and that the franchise plans to allow Harden the chance to explain his absence before deciding how to handle any punishment.

Harden has been frustrated for months that his wish to be traded to the LA Clippers has yet to be granted. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday that two teams have talked in recent days, but that a sizable gap remains between them on a potential Harden deal.

Last Friday, Harden said that he could make his preseason debut this Friday in the Sixers' final preseason game -- at home vs. the Atlanta Hawks.

"I'll ramp it up and try to play the last one just to get myself in game situations and get used to the physicality of defenders bumping you and what not," Harden said. "The speed, the tempo, all that good stuff. So I think we've got a good plan in place."

He attended practice Sunday, but then was not at Monday's shootaround or at Monday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers were off Tuesday, setting up Wednesday as the next time he could potentially be on the court with his teammates.

Harden, who has been tied at the hip with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey since the latter brought him to the Houston Rockets in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the 2012-13 season, called Morey a "liar" during a shoe event in China in August.

He said in his meeting with the media Friday that there was no chance of the relationship between the two sides being repaired. He never said Morey's name in his seven-minute media session, instead repeatedly referring to him as "the front office."

"No," Harden said flatly, when asked directly if he thought things could get patched up with Morey. "This is not even about this situation -- this is in life.

"When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage ... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple."

Added Harden later: "Me and the front office had a very, very good relationship for a decade. There was constant communication, you know what I mean? There was no communication once we lost [to Boston in the playoffs]."

Both Harden and Joel Embiid have missed the first three preseason games, with Philadelphia's hope being that the two of them would play Friday against Atlanta.