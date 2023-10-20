Open Extended Reactions

See the full map.

In 2023, the NBA MVP voting saw three international players and one American finish at the top for the third consecutive season.

Joel Embiid of Cameroon, Nikola Jokic of Serbia and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece made up the top three vote-getters, while Jayson Tatum, who was born in Missouri, was the only other player to receive more than 200 voting points.

To emphasize how the league has truly gone global, we mapped the longitude and latitude of those four players' birthplaces alongside the birthplaces of every other player to receive at least one MVP voting point in 2023.

Using those locations and calculating the average distance between them allowed us to locate the geographic center of star power in the NBA.

To understand the true center, though, each birthplace had to be weighted by volume of voting points received. With the international players at the top garnering the most votes, the star power center moved toward Europe, ending up in Valladolid, Spain.

See the full route star power took to Spain.