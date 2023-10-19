Open Extended Reactions

Terry Stotts has stepped down as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

After sitting out two seasons following his departure as the Portland Trail Blazers coach, Stotts had joined new head coach Adrian Griffin's staff in the spring but ultimately decided in recent days that he wouldn't continue in that role, sources said.

It is not immediately clear whether Griffin will add to his staff with Stotts' departure.

Stotts had been the Blazers' head coach for nine years, including eight straight trips to the Western Conference playoffs, before his departure in 2021. Stotts had a 402-318 record with the Blazers, where he coached new Bucks guard Damian Lillard.