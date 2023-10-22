Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN on Sunday.

Collins' deal, securing him through the 2025-26 season, completes a remarkable comeback after he missed nearly two full NBA seasons with ankle injuries.

Collins, 25, is finally showing the good health necessary to fulfill the promise of his early career with the Portland Trail Blazers. Collins played 11 games for the Blazers in 2019-20 and missed the entirety of 2020-21 while undergoing multiple ankle surgeries. He signed with the Spurs in the 2021 offseason, made his San Antonio debut in February 2022 and then played all of last season. His performance has started to resemble the versatility that made him the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Collins' extension -- which comes with one year left on his contract -- begins to deliver an outline to the supporting cast San Antonio is determined to assemble around No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Collins joins guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones in reaching offseason extensions with the Spurs.

Collins, who was limited to 154 games in his first four NBA seasons, has averaged 14.2 points in the preseason. He played in 63 games for the Spurs in 2022-23, averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds.