Australian Boomers coach Brian Goorjian would love Patty Mills to return to San Antonio and link up with No.1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama.

Mills was traded three times within the space of 10 days in July -- crazy even by NBA standards -- and there's no guarantee the merry-go-round has ended.

After going from Brooklyn Nets to Houston Rockets to Oklahoma, Mills is now at the Atlanta Hawks.

Goorjian would love to see one final trade -- Mills shipped to the Spurs.

Mills spent a decade at San Antonio before joining the Nets in 2021.

The point guard was a much-loved figure at the Spurs, helping them win the title in 2014.

Mills' former coach Gregg Popovich is still leading the Spurs.

Adding to the romance, former Boomers coach Brett Brown is an assistant there, as is Mills' former Boomers teammate Matt Nielsen.

"I'd love to see him back at San Antonio and finish his career there," Goorjian told AAP.

"I'm sure it's something he'd love too. You're always better when you're happy.

Patty Mills has moved to Atlanta Hawks for the 2023/24 NBA season, but his Boomers coach thinks a return to San Antonio would make a good fit Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

"I know he loves San Antonio. I know he loves coach Pop. He's got a real connection with Matty and Brett as well.

"I do think Patty is a piece San Antonio don't have.

"They're in a build there. Victor coming into that, they're trying to build.

"And having a guy like Patty - he's unique. He still has it."

The Spurs finished dead last in the Western Conference last season with a 22-60 record.

But the arrival of 224cm Frenchman Wembanyama with the No.1 pick means the Spurs will be a big-ticket attraction this season.

"I don't think we've seen anything like him before for a guy that size in the NBA, anything that moves like that," Goorjian said of the athletic 19-year-old.

"Some of the contortions, his balance - he's so co-ordinated and fluid.

"And he's clearly been their best player defensively (during the preseason)."

Although Mills is 35, Goorjian feels the Australian is still near the peak of his powers.

"He hasn't lost anything physically," Goorjian said.

"Age to me is irrelevant with him. He hasn't lost a step as far as speed goes. The things that he was doing with us at the Boomers way back when he was with the Spurs are still in his repertoire.

"(And mentally), there are no dings in him about what's gone on over the past year.

"He knows he can still play. He's incredible in working and keeping his skills honed.

"He doesn't miss workouts, he eats right, he's always ready.

"Last year he came into our Boomers camp leading into the Worlds [World Cup], and he hadn't played at all for Brooklyn.

"He walked into camp and there was nobody fitter. He was right on point."

The NBA season tips off on Wednesday morning (AEDT) with the Los Angeles Lakers playing defending champions Denver.

