Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith has agreed on a three-year, $33 million contract extension, his agent Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Monday.

Nesmith, the 10th player in the 2020 NBA Draft class to agree on a rookie scale contract extension, gets his deal ahead of the Monday night deadline for deals.

Nesmith averaged 10.1 points and started 60 gams for the Pacers after arriving in a trade from the Boston Celtics. He shot 40 percent on three-pointers from February until the end of the season, per ESPN Stats and Information.

Nesmith, the 14th overall pick out of Vanderbilt, joined Tyrese Haliburton on the Pacers in agreeing to rookie scale extensions this offseason.