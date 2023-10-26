Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back, which means another season full of eye-catching outfits.

After a star-studded opening night of fashion, including LeBron James rocking a Louis Vuitton combination and Kevin Durant showing love to the now-National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks, the strong looks continued for the league's first major night of games.

Kyle Kuzma brought his usual flair with a shimmering all-black outfit, while other stars like Jayson Tatum and Julius Randle added stylish looks, as well.

Here's the best of fashion from the NBA's season opener night.

Guess the stat line pic.twitter.com/6xmS6dvBMp — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2023

P-Wat pullin' up in the black and gold 🦬 pic.twitter.com/E8d6ikUZZd — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 24, 2023

Bron & Brow on the scene. pic.twitter.com/uHTpyFZPAN — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 24, 2023

Bruce Brown bringing the heat to Indy ♨️ pic.twitter.com/ivX2w9VPVs — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 25, 2023

first day fits 💪 pic.twitter.com/KuXuGVKEA7 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) October 25, 2023

first game fits 🤩 pic.twitter.com/STEcVJACoj — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 25, 2023

opening night aura pic.twitter.com/aSH5R6veRr — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 25, 2023

Decked out for the debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5h1MhEwloj — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 25, 2023

you know what time it is. pic.twitter.com/lgvGGoBbXk — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 25, 2023

Back on the scene 🔥 pic.twitter.com/88C145ZrYr — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 25, 2023

let the game speak. no subtitles. pic.twitter.com/BxcLyZSGHI — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) October 25, 2023