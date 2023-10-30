Open Extended Reactions

Just a week into the 2023-24 NBA regular season, there are already big business moves. Following Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama debuting with the San Antonio Spurs, Kim Kardashian and her SKIMS brand are the next biggest thing in the Association.

On Monday, the NBA and SKIMS announced a multiyear partnership, making the clothing brand the official underwear of the NBA and WNBA.

"Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent," said Kardashian, the co-founder and creative director of the SKIMS brand.

Introducing the SKIMS and NBA partnership. SKIMS is now the Official Underwear Partner of the NBA.@skims @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/sSffQQye6x — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2023

SKIMS wasted no time establishing itself as a top sportswear competitor for men. They recently launched SKIMS men's on October 26th, featuring Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a brand pioneer.

The WNBA is ready to continue thriving as a league in its partnership with SKIMS.

"There is no better time to be joining the league as a partner, and we are excited to work with SKIMS, a brand that has quickly cemented its status as a cultural centerpiece, to elevate each other's brands and celebrate female athletes and their impact in society," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Englebert said the SKIMS brand is expected to showcase its partnership at multiple events, including the upcoming NBA In-Season Tournament, NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis and the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held in Phoenix, Arizona.