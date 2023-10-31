The best of James Harden's 2022-23 season with the 76ers (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade guard James Harden to the LA Clippers as part of multiplayer deal that includes multiple draft picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin are headed to Philadelphia in the deal, according to sources, with the Clippers receiving P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev in addition to Harden.

The Clippers are also sending the Sixers a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap, sources told ESPN. And they are routing the 76ers an additional future first-round pick from a third team.

Harden, 34, requested a trade in June when he opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season. During a promotional appearance in China in August, he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey "a liar" multiple times, and acknowledged earlier this month upon rejoining the team that their relationship was irreparable.

Harden had yet to play for Philadelphia this season, though he was on the bench with his teammates during Sunday's game, wearing jeans and a green hoodie, after participating in the 76ers' pregame walkthrough and video session.

Harden was expected to take part in Tuesday's practice at the team's Camden, New Jersey, facility.

A 10-time All-Star, Harden has been one of the league's top players for the past decade, winning three scoring titles and the 2018 league MVP award. He led the league in assists last season.

Harden, who grew up in Southern California and starred at Artesia High School in Lakewood, had expressed a desire to be traded to the Clippers. The move reunites him with Russell Westbrook, his former teammate on the Oklahoma City Thunder.