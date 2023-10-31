Open Extended Reactions

Spooky season is here in the world of sports. Athletes took the chance to dress up as superheroes, monsters and more, showing off a side of their personalities that might not come across during an intense matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo channeled his inner Incredible Hulk after recording 33 points and seven rebounds in a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat.

Happy Halloween from Giannis. 😂 pic.twitter.com/42NuQFNTg2 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 31, 2023

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and his wife Andrea did their best impression of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

These are no pictures to burn.



Great job by Connor Hellebuyck and his wife, Andrea, dressed as @tkelce and @taylorswift13!



📷: IG/Andrea_Fancy pic.twitter.com/oAOpet1fxB — NHLPA (@NHLPA) October 25, 2023

See more of how the sports world dressed for the scary occasion:

Happy Halloween 👻 pic.twitter.com/tMKqgZMOUL — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 31, 2023

Mike Tyson

"Happy Halloween. Bee the force that cannot bee stopped." pic.twitter.com/r0rSDgySL2 — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 31, 2023

u ladies alright? pic.twitter.com/ZIZNfjvyF5 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 30, 2023