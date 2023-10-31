Open Extended Reactions

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is set to miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury.

The Suns listed him out for Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs. He was initially listed as doubtful.

Phoenix will also be without newly acquired guard Bradley Beal, who has yet to play this season as he deals with lower back tightness.

Booker had 32 points and 8 assists in the Suns' season-opening win over the Warriors but has been sidelined since.

Despite the injuries, Phoenix heads into Tuesday 2-1 on the season behind big performances from Kevin Durant.