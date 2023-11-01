Joel Embiid makes his way toward the bucket, spins by a defender and throws down a dunk. (0:25)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid received an invitation to WrestleMania 40 from Triple H himself -- but only after picking up a hefty fine.

The reigning MVP made what the league deemed as "obscene gestures" during the 76ers' 126-98 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. As a result, he was fined $35,000 for making four crude chops that were inspired by the "Suck It" celebration from the iconic WWE group D-Generation X.

The incident took place in the second quarter after Embiid cashed in on a full-court pass with a layup. He finished the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocks.

DX was headlined by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. The former, who currently serves as the chief content officer and head of creative for WWE, caught wind of Embiid's situation and sent over a proposition.

WrestleMania 40, the WWE's biggest event of the year, will take place during the first weekend of April at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, the Sixers are scheduled for road games on consecutive nights against the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs during that same weekend, so Embiid is unlikely to be in attendance.

Yes sir!! I would love to but I don't think I'm gonna be in Philly for that... #NFL https://t.co/1pEM4iaSTB — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) November 1, 2023

Embiid was last fined $25,000 for making the gesture against the Brooklyn Nets in January.

"There's no secret that Triple H is my guy. Obviously, DX, when I used to watch wrestling, those were my guys," Embiid said of his chop gesture last season. "Any time I get the chance, I haven't done it in a while so I just felt like it was a good and-1. I got the ball, I didn't even see the rim, and I felt like it was deserving of a good celebration."

Triple H has been a part of the Sixers' pregame festivities with Embiid in the past.