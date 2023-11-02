Walter Davis, who spent 15 seasons in the NBA after starring at North Carolina, died on Thursday. He was 69.

Per his alma mater, Davis passed away of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Davis was a member of the United States team that won the gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. The shooting guard/small forward also was the uncle of current Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis.

Walter Davis averaged 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 119 games over four seasons with North Carolina.

He made an immediate impression after being selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fifth overall pick of the 1977 NBA draft. He was named the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1977-78 and spent 11 seasons with Phoenix.

A six-time All-Star, Davis averaged 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 1,033 career games with the Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns retired his No. 6 jersey in 1994.