Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is set to undergo surgery to repair a fractured finger and will be reevaluated in approximately three weeks, the team announced on Saturday.

Carter fell on his left hand, injuring his third metacarpal, after going for a rebound in the waning seconds of Thursday's win over the Utah Jazz.

Carter, 24, is averaging 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds this season, his sixth in the NBA.

The Magic replaced Carter with Goga Bitadze in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Orlando was also missing Markelle Fultz (knee) and Gary Harris (groin) in that game.