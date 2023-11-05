Open Extended Reactions

All-Star guard Devin Booker, who has missed four of the Phoenix Suns' first six games due to left foot and ankle injuries, is out for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to a strained right calf.

Booker felt soreness after playing in Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, when he had 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in his return following a three-game absence. He did not play in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but the designation on the official injury report was a left ankle sprain.

The Suns are off to a 2-4 start as Booker and Bradley Beal deal with injuries.

Lower back spasms have prevented Beal from making his Phoenix debut. A maximum-salary guard, Beal was acquired in a summer trade to give the Suns a potent trio along with Booker and Kevin Durant.

Beal went through an intense half-hour pregame workout Sunday, but coach Frank Vogel said there was not an update on the guard's timeline to be cleared to play.