Brazilian forward Gui Santos has agreed to a three-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, bringing them to 14 players on the roster, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Santos was the 55th overall pick to the Warriors in the 2022 draft. A developmental player for the organization, Santos is expected to continue splitting time with the team's G League franchise in Santa Cruz.

In his one season in Santa Cruz, Santos averaged 12.7 points on 50% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3 along with six rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes per game.

During his time with the Warriors' summer league team in July, Santos said he was emphasizing his footwork, strength and timing.

The 6-foot-7 forward gives Golden State more frontcourt depth but doesn't add much size to an already small team.