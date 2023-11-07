Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis experienced spasms in his left hip, according to the team, forcing an early exit from Monday night's 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

Davis first appeared to tweak his left side when jostling with Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. late in the second quarter. He remained in the game for several possessions, favoring the injury, before he subbed out with 2:17 remaining in the first half with L.A. trailing 54-52.

Davis warmed up after halftime and started the third quarter, but the Lakers had to call timeout to sub Davis out of the game with 10:01 remaining in the quarter.

Davis emerged from the locker room several minutes later and checked back in but was mostly ineffective. The Lakers were outscored by 10 points in the eight minutes Davis played in the third quarter.

With less than two minutes remaining in the third, Davis appeared to tweak the injury again and shouted, "F---!" before being subbed out.

Davis -- who entered Monday's game averaging a career high 38.8 minutes this season, second most in the league -- finished with 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 25 minutes against the Heat.