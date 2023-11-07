Open Extended Reactions

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier has a groin strain and will miss at least the next two games, the team announced Tuesday.

Rozier suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Indiana Pacers. He went down in pain while handling the ball and had to be helped off the court.

An MRI confirmed Rozier suffered a left adductor strain. He did not play in Sunday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Hornets host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, then travel to Washington for an in-season tournament game Friday. After that, they play Sunday in New York against the Knicks.

Rozier, 29, is averaging 22 points and five assists per game this season.