Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- LA Clippers backup center Mason Plumlee suffered a left knee MCL sprain and will return to Los Angeles for further evaluation, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

While Plumlee will miss at least the remaining two games on this road trip, the Clippers got positive news considering how Plumlee's injury initially appeared.

Plumlee collapsed after New York Knicks forward Julius Randle went stumbling into the side of Plumlee's left leg near half court in the third quarter of the Knicks' 111-97 win over the Clippers on Monday. Plumlee left the game with 4:10 remaining in the third.

Plumlee is a valued reserve for the Clippers with his ability to rebound and pass. He is averaging 5.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17 minutes this season.

P.J. Tucker, who was recently acquired in the James Harden trade, will likely see more minutes off the bench. The Clippers also hope versatile wingman Terance Mann is nearing a return. Mann has been out this season with a sprained left ankle but he is listed as questionable to play against Brooklyn on Wednesday.