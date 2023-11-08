Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jordan McLaughlin sprained the MCL in his right knee during Monday's victory against the Boston Celtics, the team announced Tuesday.

McLaughlin experienced soreness in the knee during the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 115-109 overtime victory in Minneapolis. He had an MRI on Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Square that revealed the sprain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team said.

McLaughlin, 27, is in his fifth season with Minnesota. He has appeared in five games this season and averages one point and one assist per game. For his career, he has played in 191 games (seven starts) and averages 4.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 rebounds.