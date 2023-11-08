Open Extended Reactions

The Utah Jazz say center Walker Kessler will be sidelined at least two weeks after injuring his elbow in their Oct. 25 season opener against the Sacramento Kings.

According to the Jazz, an MRI showed that Kessler sprained the UCL in his left elbow during the game, and although he has played in seven contests since, lingering discomfort led to additional testing and the diagnosis.

Kessler will be reevaluated in two weeks, with "rest with non-contact activities" recommended during his rehab.

The 7-foot player is averaging 8.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks this season, his second in the league.