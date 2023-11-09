Open Extended Reactions

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the third quarter for his second unsportsmanlike technical foul in Wednesday night's 120-118 win against the Detroit Pistons.

Antetokounmpo got the second technical for taunting a defender after a dunk that put the Bucks up 73-60 with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

He was called for his first technical with just under four minutes left in the first half.

"On the play, Giannis drives to the basket and he thinks he gets fouled," crew chief Rodney Mott said via the pool report after the game. "Then he approaches the game official and uses profanity, which is an unsportsmanlike technical foul and was issued at that time."

Mott then explained the second technical.

"After the dunk Giannis turns to his opponent and taunts him and a taunting technical foul was called, an unsportsmanlike," he said. "And he was ejected from the game, per rule, because two unsportsmanlike technical fouls, you are ejected from the game."

Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting and nine rebounds in 22 minutes.

This marked his third career ejection in the regular season.

