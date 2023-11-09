Open Extended Reactions

After less than two years on the job, National Basketball Players Association executive director Tamika Tremaglio has stepped down, clearing the way for Andre Iguodala to become the union's acting executive director.

A formal search is expected to commence eventually, and it remains to be seen whether Iguodala -- a longtime member of the NBPA's executive committee -- will become a candidate to become a permanent executive director, sources told ESPN.

Tremaglio led the NBPA's negotiations on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement with the league -- finalizing the deal in April -- and soon thereafter began to discuss a possible departure with union leadership.

"Having a former player lead as executive director of the union is an exciting proposition," NBPA president CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans said in a statement. "We thank Tamika for her service and leadership throughout the CBA process and are thrilled to welcome Andre as acting executive director."

Iguodala, who recently retired after 18 years in the NBA, has been a member of the NBPA's executive committee since 2015. He's been active and successful in several business ventures, including founding a $200 million venture capitalist fund with Mosaic General Partnership.