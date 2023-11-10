Open Extended Reactions

Former All-Star guard Jameer Nelson has been promoted to general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers' G League affiliate in Delaware.

Nelson -- who spent 14 seasons in the NBA with five teams -- has been progressing steadily through the Sixers organization since arriving three years ago. Before this elevation, Nelson had been the Delaware Blue Coats' assistant GM and a 76ers scout.

a big congrats to @jameernelson for being promoted to General Manager!👏 pic.twitter.com/OIxk2x833I — Delaware Blue Coats (@blue_coats) November 10, 2023

Nelson succeeds Prosper Karangwa as the G League team's GM. Karangwa has moved into a more prominent role with the Sixers' front office after winning a G League title last year, sources said.

Nelson has a well-regarded history in the Philadelphia area as a player from nearby Chester who became a first-round NBA draft pick at Saint Joseph's University in the city. He was an All-Star in 2009 for the Magic, the franchise that drafted him 20th overall in 2004 out of the Atlantic 10 school.