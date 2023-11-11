Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with an MCL sprain in his right knee, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright suffered the injury in Friday night's 124-117 in-season tournament loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The ninth-year guard has appeared in all eight of the Wizards' games this season and is averaging 5.0 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a reserve role.

Wright is in his second season with the Wizards. The well-traveled former first-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career with the Toronto Raptors followed by stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks before landing in Washington, D.C.

The Wizards next play Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn followed by a Monday night game in Toronto.