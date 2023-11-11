Open Extended Reactions

Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Scoot Henderson will be out at least the next two-to-three weeks because of bone bruising in his sprained right ankle, it was announced.

The team said in a statement on Saturday that the diagnosis was made after an MRI.

Henderson has missed the last three games. He injured his ankle on Nov. 1 in a 110-101 win over the Detroit Pistons, exiting the game early.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Henderson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in five games this season.

On Friday, the Trail Blazers said that center Robert Williams III will undergo surgery to repair ligament damage in his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.