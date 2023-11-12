76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been released from a hospital in Philadelphia, where he was treated on Saturday night after being struck by a car in Center City, a Sixers spokesman told ESPN.

The 27-year-old Oubre had been hospitalized in stable condition with undisclosed injuries after he was struck by the vehicle earlier in the night. The team says he will miss a significant amount of playing time, but not the rest of the season.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers president Daryl Morey, had been with him at the hospital.

The Sixers said Oubre was walking near his residence in downtown Philadelphia when he was struck.

The Philadelphia Police Department said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing at Broad and Locust streets in Center City, and that he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident.

Oubre joined the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year deal in September. He is averaging 16.3 points and shooting 50% from the field this season for Philadelphia. He has been playing as well as ever in his nine seasons in the NBA for the Sixers this season, including starting after P.J. Tucker left in the James Harden trade.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps and The Associated Press contributed to this report.