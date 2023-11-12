LeBron James and the Lakers outlast Kevin Durant and the Suns in a come-from-behind win. (1:37)

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Sunday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a left calf contusion, the team announced.

It's the first missed game of the season for James, 38.

He suffered the injury in Friday's 122-119 in-season tournament victory over the Phoenix Suns. It occurred with 4:22 left in the first quarter, when James drove to the basket and took an unintentional blow from Kevin Durant's knee on his left shin. James gathered himself on the baseline before receiving treatment on the bench.

After the game, James was seen walking with a slight limp, and he told reporters that his shin was sore. The Lakers (4-5) initially listed James as questionable for Sunday's game before downgrading him hours before tipoff.

James is averaging a team-high 25.2 points, along with 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his 21st NBA campaign.