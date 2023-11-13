Tyrese Maxey goes off for career-high 50 points vs. the Pacers (1:47)

PHILADELPHIA -- Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points, Joel Embiid had 37 points and the Philadelphia 76ers improved to 8-1 with their eighth straight victory, beating the Indiana Pacers 137-126 on Sunday night.

Maxey was 20-for-32 from the field and had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks in the first of two straight games in Philadelphia between the teams. His previous high was 44 against Toronto on Oct. 28, 2022.

Maxey dedicated the performance to Sixers forward Kelly Oubre Jr., who was hit by a car on Saturday night and suffered a fractured rib.

"This had nothing to do with me," Maxey said during his postgame interview. "This is all Kelly Oubre. We're praying for him. Love my dawg. I just met him, but I love him. I hope he gets well soon."

Oubre was hit while walking near his home in Philadelphia and had to be transported to a hospital. His injuries are not considered season-ending, but he's expected to miss time.

Embiid had 13 rebounds in 33 minutes in Sunday's win. The 76ers are off to their best nine-game start since opening 10-0 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton led Indiana with 25 points and Myles Turner had 22. The Pacers had won three a row.

After trailing by 19 in the first half, Indiana took its first lead at 105-104 early in the fourth quarter on Aaron Nesmith's jumper in the paint. The 76ers pulled away with an 18-6 run, capped by Maxey's putback of an errant Patrick Beverley shot.

Maxey entered the game averaging 25.6 points in a new role as the floor leader in the wake of the trade of James Harden to the LA Clippers.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.