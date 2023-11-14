Open Extended Reactions

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a nerve impingement in his lower back and will be reevaluated in one week, the team announced on Tuesday.

Simmons has not played since Nov. 6 and will miss his fourth straight game when Brooklyn hosts the Orlando Magic for Tuesday night's in-season tournament game. The Nets had been calling Simmons' injury a hip contusion before an MRI revealed the nerve impingement.

Simmons, 27, has dealt with a variety of back injuries in recent years and was shut down after the All-Star Break last season due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists in six games this season.