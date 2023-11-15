PHILADELPHIA -- Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith left Tuesday night's NBA in-season tournament game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a head injury, and the team said he was being transported to a hospital for evaluation and additional testing.

Smith was knocked down in a collision at the defensive end of the floor midway through the second quarter as Sixers forward Paul Reed went up for a dunk.

Smith immediately left the floor with Indiana's trainers. He was declared out for the rest of the game at halftime after scoring five points in 2:33 of action. The team said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Smith was being taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution."

Smith, 23, has averaged 11.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in eight games for Indiana.