JOEL EMBIID PUT his hands on his head in disbelief the moment the shot fell through the net.

On Sunday night inside the Wells Fargo Center, Tyrese Maxey buried his seventh and final 3-pointer, a 32-foot step-back with just over a minute remaining that put the finishing touch on the first 50-point game of his rapidly ascending career -- and delivered the dagger in the Philadelphia 76ers' eighth straight victory.

But Maxey's night -- he and Embiid combined for 87 points in a 137-126 home win over the Indiana Pacers -- was also a breakthrough moment for the league's reigning Most Valuable Player and a franchise that has been feverishly searching for Embiid's perfect sidekick.

Embiid's partnership with Ben Simmons showed promise before unraveling, leading to Simmons' trade request. His partnership with former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz never materialized, with Fultz's shoulder and shooting issues derailing his time in Philly, before he was unceremoniously traded to the Orlando Magic. Then there was Embiid's 18-month pairing with James Harden, who asked out of town after leading the league in assists and helping Embiid win MVP.

Through a combination of injuries, poor play or plain bad luck, none provided the kind of long-term partner for Embiid the way the 76ers envisioned. As a result, questions loomed over whether the big man's long-term future would reside in Philadelphia, a simmer that had risen to a boil as Harden's summer of discontent turned to fall.

But in the two weeks since Harden was dealt to the LA Clippers, Maxey has emerged, and suddenly the 76ers may have found the perfect partner for Embiid.

"I think [Maxey] has an even brighter future," Embiid said from his locker, leaving the postgame podium to Maxey after his career night. "Philadelphia's got a good one. He's gonna be here for a long time...

"And, like I said, he's the franchise," Embiid said with a grin, referring to his postgame tweet celebrating his 23-year-old co-star.

The 76ers are, and will remain, Embiid's team. But throughout his career, he's bemoaned never having a consistent co-star, specifically someone capable of having the kind of offensive outburst Maxey did.

No wonder he looked so happy celebrating Maxey's accomplishment.

"I think Joel wanted me to get 50 more than [I] did," Maxey said after Sunday's game. "He was going to grab the ball, and he was like, 'You are going to shoot this basketball.'

"I appreciate my teammates. I appreciate the fans, appreciate the coaching staff. It was a great night. We got the win ... that's what matters the most."

Tyrese Maxey is off to one of the hottest starts in the NBA this season. Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

THE LAST TIME Maxey and Philadelphia were in this type of situation -- August 2021 when Simmons demanded a trade -- Maxey was told by then-coach Doc Rivers he was the team's starting point guard.

There were flashes of Maxey's potential even before getting thrust into lead guard duties. He scored 39 points as a rookie against the Denver Nuggets in January 2021, when Philadelphia's roster was depleted by COVID-19 absences that included Embiid and Simmons.

In his second season, Maxey scored 31 and 33 points in back-to-back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors early in the 2021-22 season.

"It's a lot more fun on this side of it," said 76ers coach Nick Nurse, referring to his time of leading the Raptors.