Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels are ejected for getting into a fight on the court, and Draymond Green is ejected for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock. (1:46)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaden McDaniels were ejected Tuesday night after getting into a fight less than two minutes into their in-season tournament game.

Just 100 seconds into the contest, McDaniels and Thompson got tied up with one another in transition, as Thompson held McDaniels' jersey while he waited for a long rebound. McDaniels grabbed Thompson, and both refused to let go as they moved down the court.

They began to swing each other around and push, resulting in McDaniels ripping Thompson's jersey and Thompson swinging his arm at McDaniels.

As other players rushed toward the two, Green put Minnesota center Rudy Gobert's in a headlock. Coaches forced Green off Gobert as others separated McDaniels and Thompson.

After a review, McDaniels and Thompson were assessed two technical fouls each and Green was given a flagrant foul 2. This is the first game in the past 25 seasons in which multiple players were ejected before either team scored, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

This is Green's second ejection of the season after he was tossed against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.