PHILADELPHIA -- The Boston Celtics will be without both Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis for Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown is dealing with an illness and missed shootaround Wednesday morning. Porzingis said he was limited at shootaround because of a visibly bruised knee, which he said occurred on a collision with Julius Randle in Monday night's victory over the New York Knicks.

The Celtics enter Wednesday's game tied with the 76ers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings at 8-2.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, will once again be without forward Nicolas Batum, who is out for personal reasons. Sixers coach Nick Nurse said earlier Wednesday afternoon that Batum could be back for Friday's in-season tournament game in Atlanta and definitely will be back by Sunday's game in New York.

The league's reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, is also questionable for Wednesday night's game. Embiid was expected to go through his pregame workout and then determine his status.