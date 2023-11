Open Extended Reactions

Giannis Antetokounmpo will return to the Milwaukee Bucks lineup for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, coach Adrian Griffin told reporters.

Antetokounmpo sat out Wednesday's win over the Toronto Raptors, missing his first game of the season, because of a strained right calf.

He had been considered likely to play, as the Bucks listed him as probable on their injury report.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.