Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart was diagnosed with a left foot sprain, the team announced Friday, and is expected to miss 3-5 weeks.

Smart, 29, had to be helped off the court during Tuesday's in-season tournament game against the Los Angeles Lakers after landing awkwardly on Austin Reaves' foot. He was ruled out at halftime.

Smart is averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field in his first season with Memphis (2-9).

The veteran guard was acquired by the Grizzlies in the offseason as part of a blockbuster three-team trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Boston.

Smart, who had played his entire career with the Celtics prior to landing in Memphis, would have faced his former team this upcoming Sunday at FedEx Forum.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant, currently serving a 25-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the league, is eligible to return on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. That would be just over 4 weeks into the timeline Memphis gave for Smart's expected return.