          Pelicans troll Falcons after Matt Ryan's 28th three-pointer

          Matt Ryan somehow gets the and-1 to fall (0:16)

          • Kalan Hooks
          Nov 18, 2023, 09:46 AM ET

          New Orleans Pelicans forward Matt Ryan tallied his 28th triple with the franchise Friday against the Denver Nuggets in NBA In-Season Tournament play.

          Herbert Jones had the ball in the backcourt before swinging the ball to Ryan on the wing. Attempting the three-pointer, Ryan was fouled by Julian Strawther, sinking the triple with continuation.

          This created a unique link between the NBA and NFL.

          In Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons and former quarterback Matt Ryan had a sizable lead of 28-3 late in the third quarter before Tom Brady and the New England Patriots managed to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime.

          The similarities between Ryan's 28 three-pointers and the Falcons' 28-3 lead end with the final result -- while Atlanta couldn't hold on, the Pelicans went on to defeat the Nuggets 115-110.

          The Pelicans social media account viewed it as the perfect opportunity to troll the then-Falcons quarterback.

          As unlikely as it sounds, both NBA and NFL Matt Ryans have something in common now -- 28-3.