Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson has been assigned to the team's G League affiliate for "return to court conditioning," the team said in a statement.

Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick, suffered a right ankle sprain and bone bruise on Nov. 1. He was expected to miss the next two to three weeks with the injury.

Henderson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in five games this season.

The Blazers (3-10) have lost seven straight heading into Tuesday night's game in Phoenix.