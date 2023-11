Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. participated in on-court workouts Monday as he recovers from a fractured rib.

The team said Oubre will be evaluated again in about a week.

Oubre said his injury was the result of a Nov. 11 hit-and-run, during which a car clipped him with its side mirror while he crossed a street.

Philadelphia police have said no video of the incident has been recovered.

Oubre is averaging 16.8 points after signing with Philadelphia on a one-year deal this past offseason.