Amid several significant injuries, the Memphis Grizzlies are signing guards Shaquille Harrison and Jaylen Nowell to 10-day hardship exceptions, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The NBA awarded the Grizzlies the exceptions with five players expected to be out two-plus weeks, sources said. All-NBA guard Ja Morant continues to serve his 25-game league suspension.

The Grizzlies are without center Steven Adams (season-ending knee surgery) and forward Brandon Clarke (Achilles recovery) as well as shorter-term losses of guard Marcus Smart (sprained foot), guard Luke Kennard (left knee bone bruise), forward Xavier Tillman (left knee) and forward Jake LaRavia (left eye abrasion).

The Grizzlies are 3-11.

Harrison, 30, will make his eighth NBA stop with the Grizzlies. He played with Memphis in the preseason before being released.

Nowell, 24, played parts of four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves before joining the Sacramento Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton this season.