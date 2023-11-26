Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic banged his left hand in the opening minute Saturday night and underwent X-rays at halftime of the LA Clippers' 107-88 win.

After he played 38 minutes and finished with 30 points, Doncic indicated the X-rays were negative. A source told ESPN that Doncic's hand is "good."

"I don't think it's broken," said Doncic, who was wearing a wrap around his left hand and thumb. "We will see further tomorrow in Dallas."

As he stole the ball from James Harden with 11:08 to go in the first quarter, Doncic said his hand hit Harden's knee. Doncic started shaking his left hand in pain before doubling over and clutching the hand.

He briefly had it examined on the sideline during free throws but remained in the game. Doncic still scored 22 of his points in the first half.

The Mavericks next play Houston at home on Tuesday.